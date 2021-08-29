Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $54,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 553,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,405,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $232.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

