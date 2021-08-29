SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the July 29th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PERS opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 376.23%. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SandRidge Permian Trust is a statutory trust, which engages in acquiring and holding royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on May 12, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.