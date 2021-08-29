Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Increases By 59.8%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the July 29th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NVG stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.
