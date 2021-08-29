Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Increases By 59.8%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the July 29th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

