Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $4.42 on Friday. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08.
About Galaxy Gaming
