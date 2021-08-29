Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $4.42 on Friday. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

