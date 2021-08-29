Woodside Petroleum Ltd to Issue Dividend of $0.42 (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Woodside Petroleum has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35.
About Woodside Petroleum
