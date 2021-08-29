Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Plans Dividend of $0.22

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2227 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ATUSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.