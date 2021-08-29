Carter’s, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

CRI stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

