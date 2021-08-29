T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $222.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.