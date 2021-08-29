Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 185,157 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,157 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

SCHX stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $109.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

