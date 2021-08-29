Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

NYSE BA opened at $221.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

