Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Globe Life comprises 1.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,448,000 after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,338,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,347,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,350 shares of company stock worth $6,501,205 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

