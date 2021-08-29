9,226 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,229,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000.

PSI stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.28. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $131.89.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

