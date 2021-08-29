Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $38,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $372.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.98. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

