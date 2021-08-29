Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $47,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $175.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.