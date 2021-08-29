Archer Investment Corp Acquires 328 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

HYG opened at $87.96 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.65.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

