River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.