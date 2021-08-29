River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,749 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

