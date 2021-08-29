Bruni J V & Co. Co. Reduces Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 35,340 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up approximately 2.3% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.