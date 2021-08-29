Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,388 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after purchasing an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after purchasing an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.99 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.