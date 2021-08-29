Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,487 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 153.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in KLA by 224.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $342.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.28. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

