Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $815,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $106,282,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 68,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,538,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,891.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,677.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,900.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

