Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $827,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,457 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $58,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

