Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

VTWG opened at $222.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

