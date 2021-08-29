Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Maverix Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maverix Metals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Maverix Metals worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

