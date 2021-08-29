Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.11. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$9.40 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.20.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

