Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Grows By 132.4%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
UBCP stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
United Bancorp Company Profile
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.
