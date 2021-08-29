Short Interest in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Grows By 132.4%

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

UBCP stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

