Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) vs. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $278.68 million 7.81 $18.38 million $1.40 11.11 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $11.34 million 6.26 -$306.07 million $0.52 9.21

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 75.66% 9.32% 2.94% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -28.07% -2.11% -0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.54%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.36%. Given CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.