eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. eBay has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $76.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In other news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

