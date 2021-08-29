Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$34.46 million during the quarter.

