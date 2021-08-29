Senex Energy Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SXY)

Senex Energy Limited (ASX:SXY) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62.

In other Senex Energy news, insider Ian Davies 81,074 shares of Senex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

