Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 722,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 186.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09.

SCBFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

