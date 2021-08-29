Short Interest in Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Drops By 36.4%

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the July 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNPG opened at $0.08 on Friday. Green Planet Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Green Planet Group alerts:

About Green Planet Group

Green Planet Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.