River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 13,750 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

