River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Harley-Davidson worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

