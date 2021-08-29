Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,170 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,182 shares of company stock worth $4,828,053 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

