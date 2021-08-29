Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,420 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.35 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

