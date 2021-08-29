River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $87.54 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661,275 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 61,446 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises 5.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $87,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

