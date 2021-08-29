Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $227.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

