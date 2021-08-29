Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.16.

NYSE CI opened at $210.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

