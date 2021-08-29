Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $231.70 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

