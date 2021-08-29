Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 61,150 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

