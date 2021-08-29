Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acme United were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 69.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $39.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,804.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $163,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,841 shares of company stock valued at $408,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

