Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,030,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,524,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Finally, TIAA Kaspick LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,234,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

