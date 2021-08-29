Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,944 Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 179.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,583 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Shares of HFBL opened at $17.85 on Friday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.