CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Holdings Raised by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of CSG Systems International worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 43,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 433.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

