IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $214.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.18.

A number of research firms have commented on IAC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $132.77 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 129,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.