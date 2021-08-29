APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. APA reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 612.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $4.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.95.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.