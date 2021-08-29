Analysts Set Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) PT at $12.00

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 390.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.