Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,737 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.44% of Graham worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 1,922.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,161,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE GHC opened at $619.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $638.06. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $376.20 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.