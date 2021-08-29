Seizert Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

